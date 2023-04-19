Sarpanch arrested on rape charges in Baramulla village

Sopore: A Sarpanch affiliated with Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) was arrested for allegedly raping a woman in Rafiabad area of Sopore in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, officials said on Wednesday.

An official said that Ali Mohammed Dar son of Abdul Ahad Dar,Sarpanch of Rawoocha village of Rafiabad was arrested for allegedly raping a woman.

The Sarpanch was arrested following a complaint by a woman that she was raped by him , he said.

The official said a case FIR No 26/2023 u/s 376, 506, 109 IPC has been registered at Police Station Dangiwacha and further investigation has been set into motion.

Notably, Dar was arrested for being a militant associate in 2017 but was released later—(KNO)

