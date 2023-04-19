Man dies, another injured in mysterious blast in Kishtwar village

Kishtwara: A man died while another one was injured after a mysterious blast took place in Chatroo village of Kishtwar district on Wednesday.

A senior police official said that a mysterious blast took place in Symbol locality of Chatroo village today.

He said initial reports suggest that the blast took place in the home of one Mohammadd Abaas Naik in Symbol village.

He said two brothers had gone to a nearby forest area for collection of some herbs during which they found a rusted rod-like object.

“They brought the same to their and tried to fiddle with it, the object exploded, resulting in on spot death to one person and injuries to the other,” he said.

The official said investigation has been started to ascertain facts and nature of the blast—(KNO)

