No alarming flood-like situation in Kashmir, people need not to panic: CE I&FC

Srinagar: As the Kashmir received incessant rainfall since yesterday, the authorities on Wednesday said that there is no alarming flood-like situation in the Valley and people need not to panic.

Chief engineer Irrigation and Flood Control Department, Er Naresh Kumar said that there is not alarming situation in the Valley as of now.

“The alert level at Sangam is well below the danger mark and same is in Ram Munshi Bagh. There is no alarming flood like situation as of now and people also need not to panic,” he said.

He also said it expected that the weather is likely to improve in the afternoon, so for now there is no need to panic.

Kashmir Valley witnessed incessant rainfall since yesterday, while the weatherman has predicted more rain showers as the day progresses.

An independent weatherman predicted that the higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir will receive good amount of snow, while plains may get moderate to heavy rain.

He further said that more showers are expected till Friday, while maximum temperature will stay below normal by 4 to 13 Degree Celsius at most places—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print