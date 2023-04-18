Shab-e-Qadr Observed With Gaiety Across Kashmir

Srinagar: Despite rainfall, Shab-e-Qadar, the night of power and blessings, was observed across Kashmir valley with religious fervour as the revered Hazratbal Shrine on the banks of Dal lake here — witnessed the largest congregation of devotees, officials said on Friday.

As part of the festivities, Muslims thronged mosques and shrines across the valley, on Monday night for prayers and recitation of the Quran as the Muslim fasting month of Ramzan is about to end.

Scores of devout Muslims gathered at Hazratbal, and other mosques and shrines across the valley, including the Dast-e-Geer Sahib and Sayed Yaqoob Shah shrines here to pray.

Muslims across the world perform night-long prayers on the 26th night of Ramzan to celebrate the first revelation of Holy Quran to Prophet Mohammad.

Preachers and religious scholars highlighted the teachings of Islam and various aspects of the life of the Prophet and urged Muslims to follow the same.

This is one of the holiest and most blessed nights when the believers seek Forgiveness of Allah and His Mercy. According to some Ulema, the night is likely to occur on one of the odd nights on the last ten days of Ramadan and most likely to be the 27th. The night has special significance for the Muslims in which angels descend on the earth with the order of Allah Almighty for the welfare of faithful till dawn of the day.

The faithful offer collective prayers to seek Allah’s forgiveness and divine worship throughout the night till Sehri.

National Conference President and Member of Parliament from Srinagar Dr Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Mr. Omar Abdullah have greeted the people on the auspicious eve of Shab-e-Qadr.

In a message, Dr Farooq Abdullah said that this holy night provides us an opportunity to pray for Almighty’s blessings and strive for being compassionate, pious and dutiful. “It is the unique and holy night when Almighty Allah chose to reveal the holy Qur’an to Prophet Muhammad (SAW) for the guidance of mankind,” he said.

Omar Abdullah in his message said, “The blessed night provides an opportunity to us to spend the night in praying and seeking forgiveness and blessings from Allah.”

Last weel, Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri appealed to people to adopt Covid Appropriate Behavior (CAB) during congregation prayers on the auspicious occasions as a precautionary measure to avoid spread of Covid-19.

Meanwhile, the Director General of Police, J&K Dilbag Singh has extended greetings to the people of J&K and Police Pariwar on the auspicious occasion of Shab-e-Qadr.

He has wished the people and families of police a blessed night.

In a message of greetings, the DGP hoped that this auspicious occasion would bring peace, progress and prosperity in Jammu and Kashmir. The DGP prayed for the well-being of the people of J&K.

