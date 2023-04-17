Massive Fire Engulfs Shopping Complex At Dargah Hazratbal

Srinagar: A massive fire has broken out in a multi-storeyed shopping complex, just opposite to Sir Syed Gate of University of Kashmir, at Dargah Hazratbal.

As per initial reports a fire broke out around 11:45 AM in a multi-storeyed shopping complex and soon after spread to the other compartments of the complex, housing several food outlets including that of Hattrick and Amigos.

An F&ES Department official said that men and machinery are on job to contain the fire. “There are reports of a massive fire and we have already sent an adequate number of our men to contain the fire as soon as possible to prevent the extent of damage”, the official said.

More Details Awaited. (GNS)

