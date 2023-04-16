Traffic advisory issued for devotees visiting Hazratbal for Shab-e-Qadar, Jumat-ul-Vida prayers

Srinagar: Srinagar traffic police on Sunday issued advisory for devotees visiting Dargah Hazratbal from north, south and central Kashmir districts on the occasion of Shab-e-Qadr and Jumat-ul-Vida prayers.

According to the advisory, elaborate traffic arrangements have been made for smooth flow of traffic coming from different districts of the Valley to Srinagar.

“A large number of devotees are expected to assemble at Hazratbal for Jumat-ul-Vida on April 14 and Shab-e-Qadr on the intervening night of April 17 and 18”, reads the advisory.

As per the advisory police have earmarked routes for the traffic coming from north, south and central Kashmir to Srinagar.

The vehicles coming from north Kashmir carrying devotees after reaching Shalteng shall adopt the following route to reach Hazratbal, shrine: Shalteng- Parimpora – Qamarwari – cement bridge – Noorbagh – Sekidafar – Eidgah – Ali masj1d – Sazgaripora – Hawal – Alamgari bazaar – mill stop – Molvi stop (Lal Bazar) – Botshah Mohallah – Kanitar – University parking (Saderbal side).

Vehicles coming from south Kashmir carrying devotees after reaching Panthachowk shall adopt the following route to reach Hazratbal, shrine: Panthachowk – stone quarry (Athawajan) – Batwara – Sonwar Bazar – Ram munshi bagh- Gupkar – grand palace – Zethiyar ghat – Nishat – foreshore road – Habak crossing – university parking (Naseem bagh side).

From central Kashmir’s Budgam district and its adjoining areas vehicles carrying devotees shall adopt the following route to reach Hazratbal, shrine: Hyderpora – Tengpora – Bemina bypass – Bemina crossing -Qamarwari – cement bridge – Noorbagh – Sekidafar – Eidgah – Ali masj1d – Sazgaripora -Hawal – Alamgari bazar – mill stop -Molvi stop (Lal bazar) – Botshah Mohallah – Kanitar – university parking (Saderbal side).

From Lal Chowk the following route plan should be followed Lal Chowk – SRTC crossing – Ikhwan Chowk – Khanyar chowk-Bhorikadal-Rajouri Kadal – Gojwara Chowk – Hawal – Alamgari bazar – mill stop – Molvi stop (Lal bazar) – Botshah Mohallah – Kanitar – university parking (Saderbal side) and from Ganderbal it has notified route as Nagbal – Zakoora – Habak – Naseem bagh parking.

The returning route for north bound vehicle shall adopt following route plan—university parking (saderbal side) – Ashai Bagh crossing -Rainawari – Khanyar – Nowpora – Dalgate – MA road – Budshah bridge – Jehangir Chowk flyover – Batamaloo -Mominabad- Tengpora – Bemina bypass – Parimpora – Shalteng – and onwards.

For south Kashmir bound vehicles on return from Hazratbal shrine, they shall adopt the following routes: Naseem Bagh parking – Habak crossing – foreshore road – Nishat – Zethiyar ghat – Gupkar – Ram Munshibagh – Sonwar bazar – Panthachowk – onwards.

Vehicles bound for central Kashmir areas on return from Hazratbal shrine shall adopt the following routes: For Budgam:- Nit – Ashai bagh crossing – Rainawari – Khanyar – Nowpora -Dalgate – golf crossing – radio Kashmir – Abdullah bridge – Hatric – convent crossing – p/s Rajbagh – Jawharnagar chowk -Jawharnagar bund – Rambagh – Barzullah bridge – sadder crossing – Hyderpora – onwards and for Ganderbal bound vehicles: Naseem bagh parking – Habak – Zakoora – Nagbal and onwards.

For returning to Lal Chowk traffic advisory has notified the return route plan as NIT parking – Ashai bagh crossing – Rainawari – Khanyar -Nowpora bridge – Khayam chowk – Dalgate – M.A road – Lal chowk.

“Elaborate parking arrangements have been made at available locations around the Hazratbal: For vehicles from north, central Kashmir: Inside the University campus through S. Syed Gate (Saderbal Side) For vehicles from South Kashmir including Ganderbal: Inside Naseem Bagh University Campus through Budshah Gate (Habbak Side)”, reads the advisory.

It reads that for vehicles moving from Rainawari Khanyar towards Hazratbal Shrine, traffic authorities have earmarked NIT Parking and have also proposed a traffic camp at Hazratbal (VIP Parking) specially earmarked for official vehicles—(KNO)

