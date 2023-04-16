New Electricity Connection On Pre-Paid Mode Only: KPDCL

Srinagar: To keep pace with latest state of art technology coupled with empowering consumers with transparency, KPDCL shall register all prospective consumers applying for new Electric connections on prepaid basis.
With this major step towards better reforms, consumers that are applying for new connections shall be provided smart meters with prepaid functionality for bill payment
The consumers applying for new connections have to apply online at the website www.kpdcl.jkpdd.net. The consumer shall deposit the security deposit and first prepaid recharge corresponding to sanctioned load to energize the smart meter.
The Lt. Governor has already launched the Smart Bill Sahuliyat APP(PWA) , SMART BS on 27th February, 2023 to start the new era of transparency where consumers can check, manage and pay their bills on the same portal.
Consumers can additionally make use of any choice of online payment gateway including “mpay” or can even recharge through JK Bank Branch in the same manner as postpaid bill payment. The new smart meter shall be provided and Installed by KPDCL.
This latest development will bring more transparency in power sector reforms of Kashmir Valley and provide reliable power supply by demand side management at consumer level.
Srinagar: To keep pace with latest state of art technology coupled with empowering consumers with transparency, KPDCL shall register all prospective consumers applying for new Electric connections on prepaid basis.