New electricity connection to be compulsorily on prepaid mode: KPDCL

Srinagar: To keep pace with latest state of the art technology coupled with empowering consumers with transparency, KPDCL will register all prospective consumers applying for new connection on prepaid basis.

In a statement, spokesperson said with this major step towards better reforms, consumers who are applying for new connections shall be provided smart meters with prepaid functionality for bill payment.

The statement reads the consumers applying for new connection have to apply online at on KPDCL website www.kpdcl.jkpdd.net.

“The consumer shall deposit the security and first prepaid recharge corresponding to sanctioned load to energize the smart meter. LG has already launched the Smart Bill Sahuliyat APP(PWA), SMART BS on February27 to start the new era of transparency where in consumer can check, manage and pay their bills on same portal.”

It added consumers can additionally make use of any choice of online payment gateway including “mpay” or can even recharge through JK Bank Branch in same manner as post paid bill payment.

“The new smart meter shall be provided and installed by KPDCL. This latest development will bring more transparency in power sector reforms of Kashmir Valley and provide reliable power supply by demand side management at consumer level,” it reads—

