India’s exports up 6 pc to USD 447 billion in 2022-23

Rome,: The country’s exports rose by about 6 per cent to a “record” USD 447 billion during 2022-23 on account of healthy growth in the outbound shipments of sectors such as petroleum, pharma and chemicals and marine, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Thursday.

The country’s imports also grew by 16.5 per cent to USD 714 billion in 2022-23 as against USD 613 billion in 2021-22.

He said that the exports of goods and services together scaled “new heights” and has increased by 14 per cent to USD 770 billion in 2022-23 as against 676 billion in 2021-22.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print