Budgam: A leopard was captured alive during late last night by the officials of Wildlife Department in Kralpora area of Chadoora in central Kashmir’s Budgam district.

An official said that the leopard was spotted near in Kralpora by locals who informed the officials.

He said soon after getting information, traps were set up and leopard was captured alive

The official said it will be taken to a safe location and will be set free—(KNO)

