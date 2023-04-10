Junaid Mattu resigns as Youth President Apni Party

Srinagar: Apni Party leader Junaid Azim Mattu on Monday resigned as president of its youth wing.

In a tweet, Mattu, said that he has tendered his resignation from the post of Youth president of Apni Party.

Mattu also extended his support to his successor and the party.

“Have tendered my resignation as the Youth President of @Apnipartyonline. I thank Party President @AltafBukhari01 Sb for this responsibility and also extend gratitude to the @YouthJKAP team. With all humility at my command, I extend my full support to my successor and the party,” Mattu tweeted.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print