Major Infiltration Bid Foiled, One Infiltrator Killed; Others Ran Into Forest Area In Poonch: Army

Poonch: An infiltrator was killed as the army on Sunday claimed to have foiled a major infiltration bid along the Line of Control in Poonch sector.

“On the intervening night of 8/9 April 2023, alert troops of Indian Army on the LoC in the Poonch Sector(J&K), detected some suspicious movement of a group of individuals,” a spokesperson of defence ministry based in Jammu said in a statement. “The individuals were challenged by Indian Army troops on own side of LoC, close to the fence,” he said, adding, “On being intercepted, in the ensuing operations, one dead body has been seen and the other intruders ran into the forest area.”

He said a cordon of the area has been established and search operation is in progress. “Update will follow,” he added.

