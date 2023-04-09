DDC member form Kulgam’s Frisal quits DPAP

Kulgam: District Development Council member of Frisal in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district Anayat Ullah Rather has resigned from the basic membership of Democratic Progressive Azad Party.

In a statement, he claimed he was one of the founding members of the party and due to many reasons he has resigned.

“I am announcing that now I am not holding any membership of the DPAP and from now onwards I have nothing to do with any affairs of the party,” he said.

He said he will take further decision only after consulting with his people who have been choosing him and voting for him since 2008—

