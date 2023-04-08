Exen MID Shadipora Alleges Manhandling By 2 Subordinates, Undergoes Protest Leave

Bandipora: An Executive Engineer of Mechanical Circle & I&FC Department has went on a protest leave over alleged manhandling by two of his subordinates here on Saturday.

Credible sources said that the incumbent Executive Engineer, MID, Shadipora, Gayas-Ud-Din has already shot a letter to the Superintending Engineer alleging manhandling by two his subordinates namely Assistant Executive Engineer Sumbal, Asif Ali & AE Reyaz Ahmad Bhat.

“During the course of discussion regarding the installation of drought pump at Zalpora drought. AEE Sumbal Asif Ali and AE Sumbal Riyaz Ahmad Bhat suddenly mishandled (read manhandled) with me without any provocation”, reads contents of the letter as per sources.

“As already communicated the AEE concerned is very arrogant and mischievous. Also number of service books which were lying on my table have been damaged by these two officers. In light of above there is no option left with undersigned to proceed on protest leave w.e.f 08-04-2023. Until and unless the AEE Sumbal Asif Ali and AE Riyaz Ahmad Bhat will not be punished I will not be in a position to perform my duties,” the letter reads.

“Besides, Chief Engineer, Deputy Commissioner & SDM concerned, a copy of letter has been sent to SHO police station Sumbal alleging off & on harrasment & misbehavior by the AEE in-question & declaring the later as a threat to the life of former.”

When contacted, Exen Gayas-Ud-Din told GNS that the duo besides manhandling him, have also broken the furniture & damaged some service books of employees.

He confirmed that he has proceeded on a protest leave with an intimation to all the concerned higher officials.

Meanwhile despite repeated attempts, AEE Asif Ali did not responded to any calls from this reporter. (GNS)

