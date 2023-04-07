NIT students develop Kashmir’s first racing model ‘Go-Kart’

Srinagar: Students at the National Institute of Technology here have developed Kashmir’s first racing model, Go-Kart, which will be participating in a national-level competition in Tamil Nadu next week.

A group of 25 students from the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar developed Go-Kart (G-01). It will be participating in the All India Go Karting Competition to be held in Coimbatore next week, a spokesman of the institute said here.

He said the Department of Mechanical Engineering Team Garuda’s first racing model, G-01, was flagged off on Thursday by In-charge, Director, NIT, Srinagar M F Wani and registrar Syed Kaiser Bukhari.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print