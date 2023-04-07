India among top three markets for AI-powered Bing preview: Microsoft official

Washington: India has emerged as one of the top three markets for Microsoft’s new Bing preview, which has ChatGPT incorporated into it, and is its biggest image creator market, a senior company official has said, asserting that the search engine is much better than its rival Google.

Powered by ChatGPT, Microsoft launched the new Bing preview on February 7. ChatGPT is an artificial intelligence chatbot developed by OpenAI and launched in November 2022.

“Search has changed and will change. It’s not going away. Just like when television came into existence, radio didn’t go away, but TV got a lot more excitement. Same will happen here. The new capabilities of AI of chat of answers are now increasingly exciting because they’re helping answer questions that search didn’t do. And with Bing, we are completely unique in that leadership today,” Yusuf Mehdi, corporate vice president and consumer chief marketing officer of Microsoft told PTI.

