We have full control of situation: Police

Says Majority Attempts To Smuggle Weapons, Narcotics Foiled In J-K

Samba/Jammu: A day after the recovery of a cache of arms near the International Border, a senior police officer on Tuesday said Pakistan is making repeated attempts to smuggle weapons and narcotics but majority of these were foiled by the security forces guarding the borders.

“Pakistan is making repeated attempts to smuggle weapons, improvised explosive devices and grenades (in the recent past) but majority of these attempts were foiled as we have full control of the situation (on the borders),” Additional Director General of Police, Jammu zone, Mukesh Singh told reporters in Samba.

On Monday, security forces recovered three pistols, six magazines, four hand grenades and 48 rounds of ammunition from a packet believed to have been dropped by a Pakistani drone near the International Border in Samba district.

“I want to assure all that all the conspiracies hatched across the border will be foiled,” Singh said, adding the shortcomings, if any, will be addressed to make the borders fully secure.

Responding to a question about the possibility of militants trying to sneak into this side from Pakistan, he said there have been many infiltration attempts in the past couple of years and all such attempts were foiled.

“Our attempt is to foil their plans and we are doing our job,” he said.

Singh was in Samba district to preside over a police-public meet as part of the efforts to reach out to the public and listen to their problems.

“The people raised many issues of concern like drug trafficking, weapon smuggling, illegal mining and bovine smuggling (during the meet). We will have one more meeting in the coming days and chalk out a proper action plan to address all these issues,” the ADGP said.

He said the people were appreciative of the police campaign to make Samba a drug-free district.

Singh said the drug smugglers who had fled to other districts amid the crackdown will be identified and arrested.

