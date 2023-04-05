Everyone should know law being responsible citizen: CJ

SAMBA: Chief Justice, High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh (Patron-in-Chief, Jammu and Kashmir Legal Services Authority), Justice N. Kotiswar Singh, today inaugurated Legal Aid Defence Counsel System at ADR Centre, Samba, in presence of Justice Tashi Rabstan, Executive Chairman, Jammu and Kashmir Legal Services Authority.

Chief Justice and others also planted trees in the premises of ADR Centre.

Chief Justice inspected all the courts situated in the District Court Complex, Samba and issued directions in respect of different matters. He also interacted with Judicial Officers, Bar Members and staff, listened to their grievances and passed appropriate directions.

Later, Chief Justice presided over an awareness programme held on “Expanding Horizons of Access to Justice and Role of Legal Services Authorities” at Conference Hall, Mini Secretariat, Samba.

Chief Justice, in his presidential address, deliberated upon the importance and meaning of preamble of Constitution of India. He sensitised the student participants about the true spirit behind the Preamble of Constitution of India. He also briefly highlighted the provisions of Jammu and Kashmir Legal Services Authority Act, 1987.

While discussing the role of Para Legal Volunteers, Justice Tashi Rabstan in his special address shared with gathering as to how the Para Legal Volunteers working under District Legal Services Authorities can act as bridge between a common man and various departments and also how can they help the poor and needy people in providing free legal assistance through District and Tehsil Legal Services authorities.

Principal District & Sessions Judge (Chairman, District Legal Services Authority), Samba, Sonia Gupta, welcomed the dignitaries and Hitesh Sharma, Panel Lawyer, DLSA, Samba, presented vote of thanks.

Besides, Anuradha Gupta, District Development Commissioner, Samba also spoke on the occasion.

On the occasion, Ritu Sambyal, Assistant Professor, Bhargava Degree College, Samba; Bandana Kumari, student of BA Semester 4th, Bhargava Degree College, Samba and. Danish Tak, student of BA LLB Semester 3rd Dogra Law College, Bari Brahmana also delivered their respective discourses on the subject. They were presented with appreciation trophy.

These programmes were also attended by Shahzad Azeem, Registrar General; M.K. Sharma, Principal Secretary to Chief Justice; Yash Paul Bourney, Registrar Vigilance; Rajinder Sapru, Registrar Rules; Amit Gupta, Member Secretary, J&K Legal Services Authority; Anoop Kumar Sharma, Registrar Computers (IT); Prem Sagar, Secretary, High Court Legal Services Committee; Parveen Pandoh, Joint Registrar (Protocol), High Court of J&K and Ladakh; Benam Tosh, Senior Superintendent of Police, Samba; Judicial Officers of District Samba, Bar Members samba, students of Government Degree College, Samba; Dogra Law College, Bari Brahmana; Bhargava Degree College, Samba and Government Higher Secondary Schools for Boys and Girls, Samba.

The proceedings of the programme were conducted by Rekha Kapoor Nischal, Secretary, District Legal Services Authority, Samba.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print