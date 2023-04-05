Rains Brings Day Temp Below Normal In J&K

MeT Predicts Wet Spell Till Tomorrow; Asks Farmers To Avoid Spraying Orchards

Srinagar: A spell of light to moderate rain drenched Jammu and Kashmir since last evening even as the weather department predicted intermittent precipitation and thunderstorm to continue at most places of Kashmir and at isolated places of Jammu on Tuesday. The rains also brought down with Srinagar recording maximum of 15.6°C, 2°C below normal while Jammu recorded 27°C against 30°C normal for this time of the year.

A meteorological department official here said that in last 24 hours till 0830 hours today, Srinagar received 5.2mm of rain, Qazigund 4.8mm, Pahalgam 6.5mm, Kupwara 19.5mm, Kokernag 5.0mm, Gulmarg 10.8mm, Jammu 29.0mm, Baniha 24.8mm, Batote 18.8mm, Katra 15.0mm, Bhaderwah 11.8mm and Kathua 9.2 mm.

Regarding the forecast, he said, intermittent rain and thunderstorm may continue at most places of Kashmir and at isolated places of Jammu.

On April 5-6, he said, there was possibility of a brief spell of rain at scattered places of J&K towards late afternoon and evening.

From April 7-12, he said, mainly dry weather (60-70% chance) was expected in the entire J&K.

The weather department also urged farmers to avoid spraying orchards till April 6 and maintain proper drainage to drain out excess water in fields.

Meanwhile, the MeT official said that Srinagar recorded a low of 6.9°C against 7.9°C on the previous night and it was 0.5°C above normal for the summer capital.

Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of 6.4°C against 5.1°C on the previous night and it was 1.3°C above normal for the gateway town of Kashmir.

Pahalgam, he said, recorded a low of 3.2°C against 3.0°C on the previous night and it was 1.5°C above normal for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Kokernag recorded a low of 5.4 °C against 5.2°C on the previous night and it was 0.3°C above normal for the place, the officials said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 0.5°C against 0.5°C on the previous night and it was 0.3°C above normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, he said.

In Kupwara town, he said, the mercury settled at 4.4°C against 7.2°C on the previous night and it was 0.8°C below normal for the north Kashmir area.

Jammu recorded a low of 17.1°C against 16.3°C on the previous night. It was 3.9°C below normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said.

Banihal, he said, recorded a low of 6.5°C (below normal by 0.5°C), Batote 7.3°C (below normal by 1.6°C), Katra 11.5°C (3.0°C below normal) and Bhadarwah 6.2°C (0.6°C below normal). Ladakh’s Leh recorded a low of minus 2.5°C, he added. (GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print