India outrightly rejects China renaming places in Arunachal Pradesh

New Delhi: India on Tuesday outrightly rejected China renaming some places in Arunachal Pradesh, asserting that the state is an integral part of India and assigning “invented” names does not alter this reality.

India’s reaction came in response to Beijing announcing Chinese names for 11 more places in Arunachal Pradesh which the neighbouring country claims as southern part Tibet.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said India outrightly rejected China’s renaming of the places in Arunachal Pradesh.

