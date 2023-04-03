India is firm today, won’t accept its national flag being pulled down: EAM Jaishankar

Dharwad (K’taka: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday said India was not a country that would put up with its national flag being pulled down by somebody; it was “very responsible” along with being “very firm”.

Referring to the incident last month in London where a group of protesters waving separatist Khalistani flags and chanting pro-Khalistani slogans pulled down the tricolour flying atop the Indian High Commission, he said an even bigger flag was immediately put up on the building to make a statement to both the Khalistanis and to the British.

“You have seen in the last few days some incidents in London, something in Canada, a little bit in Australia and San Francisco… This is not an India which will accept its national flag being pulled down by somebody,” Jaishankar said.

