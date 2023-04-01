Provisionally selected Haj pilgrims to deposit advance of Rs. 81, 800 upto April 07

Srinagar: The Executive Officer, J&K Haj Committee today issued a communique stating that as per circular received from Haj Committee of India, all the Provisionally selected pilgrim are requested to deposit Advance of Rs. 81,800 each upto 7th April, 2023 positively.

Payments can be made either Online through www.hajcommittee.gov.in or in Haj Committee of India account maintained with SBI or account maintained with UBI through any branch having core Banking System by using unique Bank Reference Number in the Specified Pay – in slip on the website.

“In Addition, the Pilgrims of Kashmir Division are also advised to deposit a hard copy of Pay – In – Slip along the original passport at Haj House, Bemina, Srinagar by or before April 10, 2023”, reads the notification.

The notification also states that the Provisionally Selected Pilgrims of Jammu Division Shall deposit the aforesaid documents in their respective Deputy Commissioners Offices by or before April 08, 2023 so as to reach Haj Committee by or before April 10, 2023.

“Besides above, all the selected pilgrims are advised to obtain the Medical Screening and Fitness Certificate as per the proforma available on Haj Committee of India Website www.hajcommittee.gov.in and submit the same alongwith passport.”

