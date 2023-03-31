Donald Trump indicted by NY grand jury over hush money payments, first US ex-president charged with crime

New York: Donald Trump has been indicted by a Manhattan grand jury over hush money payments made to a porn star during his 2016 campaign, making him the first former US president to face a criminal charge and upending his bid to retake the White House in 2024.

The office of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who has been pursuing the investigation, confirmed that it had contacted Trump’s lawyers on Thursday evening to “coordinate his surrender” on unspecified charges.

“This evening we contacted Mr. Trump’s attorney to coordinate his surrender to the Manhattan D. A.’s office for arraignment on a Supreme Court indictment, which remains under seal. Guidance will be provided when the arraignment date is selected,” a spokesperson for District Attorney Bragg said

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print