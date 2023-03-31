17 cattle, 10 hens charred alive as Kacha house gutted in Rajouri

Jammu: Two buffaloes and 15 sheep besides ten hens were charred alive after a ‘Kacha (mud)’ house was gutted in a fire in Manjakote area of Rajouri district overnight, officials said on Friday.

They said that the fire erupted during intervening night of March 30-31, Kacha house of one Tazeem Akhtar widow of Mohammad Anayat at Panjgrain Thanda Pani, W. No 5, in Manjakote, resulting in the charring alive of two buffaloes, 15 sheep and ten hens. However there was no human loss in this incident, they said. A police officer confirmed and said that a case has been registered in the incident. Cause of the fire is being ascertained, the officer added. (GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print