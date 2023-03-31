Two TRF Hybrid Militants Involved in Attack On Youtuber Arrested in Shopian: Police

Srinagar: Police on Friday claimed to have arrested 02 hybrid militants of Lashkar-i-Toiba outfit involved in an attack on a YouTuber journalist in South Kashmir’s Shopian district.

In a handout , the police said that during the course of investigation of case FIR No. 116/2022 U/S 307 IPC, 7/27 A Act and 16 UAP Act of Police Station Heerpora pertaining to militant attack on a YouTuber journalist, a SIT headed by DySP Hqrs Shopian was constituted. During the course of investigation, on the basis of oral, circumstantial and technical evidences, number of suspects were rounded up. During questioning, 02 suspects identified as Suhaib Reyaz son of Reyaz Ahmad Mir and Anayat Ullah Iqbal son of Mohmmad Iqbal Wani, both residents of Saidapora Payeen admitted their involvement in the terror attack. It also came to fore that duo were working as hybrid militants of proscribed militant outfit TRF.

According to police spokesman, on their disclosure, the weapon of offence viz a pistol along with its magazine and 05 pistol rounds besides, an IED has been recovered by a joint party of Police and 44RR in the orchards of village Saidapora Payeen Shopian.

Further investigation of the case is still going on, reads the statement.(GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print