Budgam: At least a dozen goat were charred to death after fire broke out from a cowshed in Repora village of Chadoora in central Kashmir’s Budgam district late last night.

Locals said fire broke out from a cowshed late last night in Repora vilage.

He said in the incident, cowshed was gutted while 12 goat were also charred to death.

Meanwhile, an official said the cause of fire was apparently a short circuit, while police have taken cognizance of the incident—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print