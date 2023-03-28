Kargil Courier airlifted around 3300 passengers during road closure period

Kargil:AN-32 Kargil Courier Service operated today and airlifted 39 passengers from Jammu to Kargil.

The Kargil Courier Service started from 18th January 2023 and in total 3228 passengers availed the service of AN-32 and IL-76 Aircrafts provided by the Indian Air Force for the residents of Kargil. The Courier Service operates in winter months, during the period of closure of Zojila.

IL-76 sorties were arranged between Srinagar-Leh, Jammu-Leh, and Chandigarh-Leh for the stranded passengers, on the personal intervention of Lt. Governor UT Ladakh Brig (Dr) BD Mishra.

CEC LAHDC Kargil Feroze Ahmed Khan, Commissioner/Secretary to Govt. Civil Aviation/ Divisional Commissioner Ladakh Saugat Biswas, Deputy Commissioner Kargil Santosh Sukhadeve and Chief Coordinator Aamir Ali have jointly expressed their sincere gratitude to the entire team of officers and staff that worked day and night to facilitate and coordinate the smooth functioning of the Kargil Courier Service for the benefit of the passengers.

The officers mentioned include Srinagar Airport Director Kuldeep Singh, Jammu Airport Director SK Garg, Regional Director, Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) Noushad Ahmed, Commandant CISF/Commandant CRPF, Srinagar and Jammu Airports, Group Capt. Rama Rao, Air Force HQ, Group Capt. GS Tung Air-2, AOC J&K Udhampur, AOC Srinagar, AOC Jammu and AOC Leh, Wing Commander Chakraborty, Wing Commander Mehta, Wing Commander Hafeezullah, Wing Commander Mangesh Zade, and the IAF team at Kargil Airport,

The officers also expressed their gratitude to CEO/Managing Director of Air India Ltd, CEO Air India Airport Services Ltd (AIASL) Ram Babu, General Manager AIASL Abdul Gaffar, CSO Air India Security Sanjay Kohli, as well as SS Pathare, Sajad Ahmed Sonia and Vikas Patil from AIASL who provided services free of cost, from Air India Ltd and Air India Airport Services Ltd for the Kargil bound passengers at Srinagar and Jammu Airports.

The day to day flight coordination was done by Mohammed Hassan Nodal Officer/Reader with DC Kargil, Aaliya Fazal Beigh Deputy Coordinator, Mohammed Suhail Wani, Assistant Coordinator and Arshad Ahmed War Assistant Coordinator. The IT Team that facilitated the online booking included Vibhor Gupta, Nemichand Suman from Mobiquel, Amit Kumar and Sajad Hussain from IT Department Ladakh. The passengers were facilitated at the Srinagar Airport by Mohammed Mujtaba Liaison Officer, at Kargil Airport by Mohammed Hassan, Liaison Officer, at Jammu Airport by Mohammed Yusuf and their teams of Assistant Liaison Officers deployed at Srinagar, Kargil, Jammu, Leh and Chandigarh by the Deputy Commissioner Kargil.

The overall coordination was done by Addl Deputy Commissioner Kargil Ghulam Mohiuddin Wani, Asst. Commissioner Revenue Kargil AG Zargar. Besides the teams from J&K Police, Ladakh Police, Health Department, Fire & Emergency Services, SRTC, Public Works Department, PHE, Electric Department, J&K Bank, ICICI Bank, Information Department, Deputy Secretary to Div Com Ladakh and Under Secretary Civil Aviation Ladakh facilitated the Service.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print