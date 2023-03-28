Attendant injured after scuffle with security guard at SDH Sopore

Sopore: An attendant was injured after scuffle with a security guard in sub0-district hospital Sopore in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Tuesday.

An official said that scuffle between a security guard and an attendant took place around 2 pm after a heated argument.

He said in the incident the attendant identified as Ishfaq Ahmed of Behrampora Sopore was injured.

Meanwhile, the attendant alleged that he was taken to guard room where at least 6 security men beat him mercilessly.

When contacted Block Medical Officer Sopore, Dr Zulfiqar sofi said that police have intervened into the matter and investigation is underway—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print