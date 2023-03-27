‘Historic Decision Of Aug 5, 2019 Ended Decades-Old Discrimination’

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha attended the celebration of 450th Prakash Utsav of Goswami Shri Guru Nabha Dass Ji Maharaj today at Teachers Bhawan.

On the auspicious occasion, the Lt Governor extended his heartiest greetings to the people.

Inspired by Guru Nabha Dass Ji’s thoughts, Jammu Kashmir is marching ahead with the spirit of welfare of every section of society & equal opportunities for people’s well-being, added the Lt Governor.

“The eternally relevant ideals of Shri Guru Nabha Dass Ji continue to inspire the nation to work for an egalitarian society and to nurture our composite culture. Let all of us together take a pledge that we shall dedicate ourselves to ensure peace, prosperity and social harmony,” said the Lt Governor.

The Lt Governor reiterated the commitment of the government towards the welfare of the last person on the ladder of development and harnessing their potential in building strong, Atmanirbhar Jammu Kashmir.

Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, inclusive growth is the focus of the administration. The historic decision of August 05, 2019 ended the decades-old discrimination against deprived sections of the society, said the Lt Governor.

We are making sure that no individual or no section of society should be left behind in the development journey of Jammu Kashmir, the Lt Governor observed.

“With the commitment to Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, we have taken various steps to ensure socio-economic development of poor and marginalized persons. The new Industrial revolution, welfare of farmers, laborers & workers, empowerment of youth, women & deprived sections, unprecedented progress in health, education, road, power, infrastructure, agriculture & allied sectors, universal health coverage, e-governance, administrative reforms entrepreneurship & start-up ecosystem, are reflecting the true picture of new and aspirational Jammu Kashmir,” the Lt Governor said.

The Lt Governor urged all the citizens to promote the spirit of brotherhood and to strengthen the fabric of emotional bonds to fulfill the resolve of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat and contribute towards nation building.

Responding to the demands projected by former Minister, Dr DK Manyal, the Lt Governor assured the community members of due consideration of all genuine demands.

“Vanchito ko Variyata” is the commitment of the central government. Immediate steps will be taken for streamlining of scholarships to wards of SC community, said the Lt Governor.

The Lt Governor observed that service and welfare of the poor has been the top most priority of the administration. He said, there is no law in J&K to provide land to the landless poor families and many of them are facing the difficulty. The administration is committed to resolve this issue and very soon it will come out with a provision to provide land to the landless families so they can have their own house. These houses will be constructed under PMAY, the Lt Governor said while replying to the demand of housing for landless poor families.

The administration will also provide land for building a smriti bhavan in memory of Goswami Shri Guru Nabha Dass ji, said the Lt Governor.

On the occasion, the Lt Governor felicitated the members and youth of the community who have excelled in their fields.

Jugal Kishore Sharma, Member Parliament announced financial assistance of Rs 25 lakh to the Parishad for building the smriti bhavan.

RL Bharti, Member, J&K Socially & Educationally Backward Classes Commission; Sh Sansar Chand Krotra, President of Guru Nabha Dass Samaj Kalyan Parishad, besides a large number of members of the community were present.

