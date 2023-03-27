DC Bandipora calls for strict action against illegal mining

Bandipora: Deputy Commissioner Bandipora Dr Owais Ahmad on Monday directed the concerned law enforcing agencies to keep a close vigil on illegal mining in the district and strictly deal with such illegal activities.

He said this while chairing a meeting to discuss th issues with regard to the mining in the district.

The meeting was attended by nodal officer coordination Bandipora, Additional Deputy Commissioner Bandipora Waseem Raja, Assistant Commissioner Revenue Parvaiz Rahim, Joint Director Planning Imtiyaz Ahmad, Divisional Forest Officer, District Mineral Officer and other senior officers of the district.

During the meeting, officers informed the chair about various issues with regard to the mining. On spot directions were passed with regard to the resolution of these issues.

Dr. Owais directed the officers of different departments to work in close coordination for better results and early completion of tasks.

He stressed on a strict ban on illegal mining and urged the officers, especially Tehsildars and Mineral Officers, to keep a close watch on their respective areas, especially in the Sumbal Sub division.

During the meeting, DC Bandipora directed the officers to identify state land for extraction of mineral material needed for government works.He directed officers to ensure proper permissions and adherence to mineral and mining rules even for the developmental projects.

