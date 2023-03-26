Non-local girl dies by suicide after 20 days of her marriage in Sopore

Sopore: A non-local girl died by suicide just after 20 days of her marriage at a rented accommodation in Sopore areo of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, officials said here in Sunday.

An official told that the girl from Bangladesh was married to a Kupwara man around 20 days ago and last evening she hanged herself to death.

She was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival, he said.

He said she was living with her husband at a rented accommodation in Badam Bagh area of Sopore.

Meanwhile, police have taken cognizance of the incident and started investigation

