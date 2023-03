New Delhi: The government on Friday increased the minimum support price of raw jute by Rs 300 to Rs 5,050 per quintal for 2023-24 season.

The decision was taken at the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“The approval is based on recommendations of the Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices (CACP),” I&B Minister Anurag Thakur told reporters.

