Doda Land Sinking: Govt Forms Panel, To File Report To NGT In 2 Months

Srinagar: The government on Friday formed a committee to suggest remedial measures regarding sinking of land in Doda district.

Headed by Chief Secretary, the committee has been formed in compliance with the orders by National Green Tribunal on February 17 last, according to a government order.

The committee has been asked to suggest measures for preventing environmental damage in light of carrying capacity, hydro-geology and geo-morphological studies along-with covering other allied and incidental issues of land subsidence at District Doda, J&K.

The other members of the committee include Principal Secretary to Government, Forest, Ecology & Environment Department (Nodal agency for coordination & compliance); Prof. J. S. Rawat, Kumaon University, Almora; Representative of Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology, Dehradun; Representative of Govind Ballabh Pant National Institute of Himalaya and Environment, Representative of National Institute of Hydrology, Roorkee; Representative Ahmadabad of Space Application Centre, Representative of National Institute of Rock Mechanics, Bangalore and Representative of Central Pollution Control Board.

“The Committee shall be at liberty to take assistance from any other expert/institution,” the government order reads, adding, “The Committee shall be free to interact with the stakeholders including the inhabitants and members of civil societies and may also consider the concerns in the media report.”

The Committee has been asked to complete its studies within two months and furnish its report to NGT by e-mail on or before May 15.

The Committee has been asked to meet within two weeks and complete its studies within two months. It has been asked to be serviced by the Department of Forest, Ecology & Environment, the order added.

