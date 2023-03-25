Anti-Hijack Drill conducted at Jammu Airport

Jammu: The National Security Guard (NSG), country’s elite security forces, conducted a full fledged Anti-Hijack Drill at Jammu airport on Saturday.

An official statement issued by Defence Ministry reads that this exercise involved all key stakeholders from Indian Air Force, AAI, State Government, Jammu and Kashmir police, CISF, IOC and other key players.

The drill involved entire spectrum of events including negotiations with hijackers followed by intervention and overpowering of hijackers by a potent team of NSG, the statement said.

The exercise gave a unique opportunity to validate processes by inter agencies during such crisis, the statement said.

An Air India aircraft which landed at Jammu in the afternoon was utilised for the realistic drill and the exercise was successfully conducted bringing valuable lessons and training for all stakeholders, it added—(KNO)

