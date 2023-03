Srinagar: One unidentified Inflitrator was killed after an infiltration bid was foiled by security forces in Jabdi area on LoC of Tangdhar in North Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Friday.

Official sources said that security forces detected suspicious movement near Jabdi area of Tangdhar.

During the searches, one Infiltrator was killed during firefight.

The searches in the area are still underway when this report was being filed.(GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print