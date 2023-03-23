Fresh Tremors Felt In New Delhi

New Delhi: Minor tremors 2.7 magnitude on Richter scale were felt in Delhi-NCR at around 4.42 pm on Wednesday noon, according to media reports. The quake comes a day after major jolts hit Delhi-NCR.

According to National Center for Seismology, the affected location was West Delhi.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:2.7, Occurred on 22-03-2023, 16:42:35 IST, Lat: 28.66 & Long: 77.03, Depth: 5 Km, Location: 17km WNW of New Delhi, India,” tweeted the National Center for Seismology.

People in Delhi-NCR felt strong tremors around 10.22 pm on Tuesday night. It was estimated magnitude 6.6 on the Richter scale. The epicenter of the earthquake was the Hindu Kush region in Afghanistan. So far no loss to life or property has been reported. According to USGS, tremors were felt in Turkmenistan, India, Kazakhstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, China, Afghanistan, and Kyrgyzstan.

People living in skyscrapers came out due to panic as their buildings shook following the strong tremors in several cities in India and Pakistan. People gathered outside their apartments in Delhi-NCR following the tremors. Metro services in Delhi-NCR were put on halt for hours as a precautionary measure.

Soon after tremors felt in Delhi-NCR, a report of a building developing cracks surfaced in Dehi’s Shakarpur creating panic among the residents. A call to Delhi’s fire department was also made following which fire tenders were rushed to the spot, however, residents of the building confirmed that it already had cracks ever since the building was constructed.

Delhi fire service said this seems to be a good intention call, no tiltaion was found in the building.

