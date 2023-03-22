Pakistan stays away from SCO conference after Indian side objects to incorrect map

New Delhi:Pakistan on Tuesday skipped a conference of military medicine experts organised by an Indian think-tank under the framework of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) after the host objected to incorrect depiction of Kashmir in a map, people familiar with the matter said.

The conference on ‘SCO Armed Forces Contribution in Military Medicine, Healthcare and Pandemics’ was to be attended by a Pakistani delegation.

However, after the Indian side objected to the map issue, the Pakistani side decided not to participate in the conference, the people cited above said.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print