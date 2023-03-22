Pakistan stays away from SCO conference after Indian side objects to incorrect map

New Delhi:Pakistan on Tuesday skipped a conference of military medicine experts organised by an Indian think-tank under the framework of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) after the host objected to incorrect depiction of Kashmir in a map, people familiar with the matter said.
The conference on ‘SCO Armed Forces Contribution in Military Medicine, Healthcare and Pandemics’ was to be attended by a Pakistani delegation.
However, after the Indian side objected to the map issue, the Pakistani side decided not to participate in the conference, the people cited above said.