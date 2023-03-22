As strong tremors shake hospital, doctors perform surgery in Anantnag

Bijbehara: At a time when most of the people were seen running for safety during an earthquake that shook Jammu and Kashmir and parts of north India yesterday evening, doctors at sub district hospital Bijbehara in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district were seen performing surgery on a patient.

A video of the hospital theatre, where doctors were seen performing surgery during strong tremors, also went viral on social media with netizens praising the team of doctors and paramedical staff.

In the video, theatre monitor could be seen shaking and lights were also disrupted, however, doctors continue to perform surgery despite strong tremors.

Dr Shabeena Shah, a gynaecologist at SDH Bijbehara, who was performing the surgery that the woman was the third patient on Tuesday evening whose surgery was being conducted.

She said that it is necessary to show maturity during panic situation which they did and everything went smoothly.

“Earlier, we too feared for our safety because we too are human beings, but then we realized that patient should be our priority under all circumstances. We remained focussed and successfully completed the surgery,” she said.

Meanwhile, as the video went viral on social media platforms, netizens could be seen praising the doctors for their commendable job.

“Must be awarded and rewarded for showing calmness and composure and safeguarding life of new born and the patient”, a Twitter user wrote—

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print