Weeklong workshop on ‘Peace Education Program’ concludes at NIT Sgr

Srinagar: The weeklong Short Term Course (STC) workshop on Peace Education Program (PEP) organized in association with The Prem Rawat Foundation (TPRF) concluded at National Institution of Technology (NIT) Srinagar. The workshop was aimed to explore the possibility of personal peace, and to discover personal resources – tools for living such as inner strength, choice, appreciation, and hope among the participants.

Director NIT Srinagar, Prof. (Dr.) Rakesh Sehgal was the Chief Patron, while Institute’s Registrar, Prof. (Dr.) Syed Kaiser Bukhari, and Dean Students Welfare, Prof. (Dr.) Abdul Liman were the patrons of the program. Dr. H. S. Pali (I/C EcoCult), Dr. Neeraj Gupta (I/C Counselling Cell) and Dr. Kushal M. Jagtap (Asst. Prof, EED) were the coordinators of the weeklong event.

The valedictory function was presided over by Director NIT Srinagar, Prof. (Dr) Rakesh Sehgal, while Registrar Prof. Syed Kaiser Bukhari and Dean Students Welfare, Prof. Liman were ‘Guest of Honor’ on the occasion.

In his presidential address, Prof. Sehgal said that the main concept of peace education is to make people aware of the importance of peacemaking and to develop a positive environment. He said the workshop provided participants the opportunity to focus and reflect on their own humanity, and their inner resources such as choice, hope, and dignity.

Institute’s Registrar, Prof. Bukhari said peace as an inner experience transcends happiness; in fact, it is a beautiful and more gratifying experience than happiness. “Peace can be found in our hearts and souls, not in any market. When our heart and mind achieve peace, there is nothing more left to attain. The basic nature of peace education is to spread self-belief and peace worldwide,” he said.

On the occasion, Senior Volunteer Mr. R. K. Malik (TPRF) also shared his life journey with the participants and stated that there is an immense need for peace education in the world.

Program facilitator Mrs. Poonam Sherawat also shared various insights about the peace education initiative and its role in the present scenario. She said the peace program has proven effective in a variety of settings including community centers, youth groups, schools, adult education programs, drug rehabilitation facilities, and correctional facilities.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print