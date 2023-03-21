Warm send- off accorded to executive engineer division Sumbal

Sumbal: A grand and impressive function was organized at Dak Bungalow Sumbal to bid warm send-off to Executive Engineer R&B Division Sumbal, Abdul Majeed Bhat who retired on Monday after completing his service from the department.
Chief Engineer R&B Kashmir, Rafiq Ahmad Rafiq presided over the function while the Superintendent Engineer Circle Ganderbal/Bandipora Sajad Ahmad, Executive Engineer R&B Bandipora, Gurez, Ganderbal, Chairman central contractors Coordination Committee J&K Farooq Ahmad Dar, Senior contractor Sajad Ahmad Dar besides other senior officers of the district were also present in the farewell function.
Speaking on the occasion, Chief Engineer R&B Kashmir, Rafiq Ahmad Rafiq lauded the contribution of Executive Engineer division Sumbal Abdul Majeed Bhat as Executive Engineer in the R&B Department and acknowledged his services in taking important works in his tenure.
The Chief Engineer also wished him a prosperous post-retirement life. Executive Engineers of Bandipora, Gurez, and Ganderbal also highlighted the exemplary service of the retired Engineer and wished him a happy and healthy post-retirement life.
