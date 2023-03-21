Police Attaches Properties Of 2 Militant Aides In Bandipora

Srinagar: Police on Monday attached two properties in north Kashmir’s Bandipora in connection with militancy case.
In a handout, the police said that continuing its crackdown on harbouring militants and providing logistic support to them, Police in Bandipora in presence of Executive Magistrate attached double storied residential houses of Abdul Majeed Reshi, father of accused Aijaz Ahmad Reshi alias Doctor at Gundpora Rampura and Mohammad Jamal Malik father of accused Maqsood Ahmad Malik of Chitteybandey in Aragam Bandipora, under section 25 UAP Act.
The police further said that both the accused persons were militants associates and stands already arrested.
Accordingly, process for attachment of property belonging to the accused falling within the ambit proceeds of militancy was initiated u/s 25 of UA(P) Act by the order of Divisional Commissioner Kashmir vide order No. DIVCOM- ‘K’/Rtn/05/2023 dated 10-02-2023, police said.
According to the notice, the owner of these houses have been restrained to ‘transfer, lease out, dispose-off, change its nature or deal with the property in any manner without the permission of designated authority. Any violation will attract penal provision of law, the statement added.(GNS)
