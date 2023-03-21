PIB Sgr workshop ‘Vartalap’: ‘Media’s positive criticism will help improve working of govt’

Budgam: To build a direct interface between the government and the journalists working at district and sub-district levels across Kashmir division, Press Information Bureau (PIB), Srinagar, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India on Monday organised Media Workshop “Vartalap” at district Budgam. The workshop, organised at the Conference Hall of Deputy Commissioner’s (DC) Office, was presided over by Additional District Development Commissioner Budgam Dr Akramullah Tak.

In his address, Dr Tak appreciated the efforts of PIB Srinagar for organizing the media workshop and said that it is the best platform for a dialogue between media and government as it is the need of the hour. He also presented the development scenario of district Budgam and informed the gathering about the progress made under various Central Government schemes and initiatives in the district.

He expressed hope that more such programmes are organized in future as they prove to be very productive for all stakeholders. He said that media is the watchdog of society and positive criticism from the press will help improve working of government. He impressed upon journalists to keep upliftment of masses in mind and adhere to all professional standards.

Assistant Commissioner Development Budgam, Ms Nuzhat Qureshi congratulated PIB for organizing the workshop and gave an overview of the working of the Rural Development Department. She said that the Panchayati Raj System is the true corner stone of development and a three tier system has been put in place in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. She informed the gathering that elected representatives of local bodies have been sent to various institutions across country and that these exposure visits help them to perform their duties better.

Ms Qureshi said that the administration is working in full swing to realize the implementation of sustainable development goals at the local level. She said that development now happens from bottom to top and that institutions like Panchayati Raj play a pivotal role in this.

Commenting further on the efforts of the government, Ms Qureshi owing to the success of programmes like Back To Village, the administration has been able to come up to the expectations of the people and fulfill the demands raised by them. She said that Amrit Sarovars have been established in district Budgam as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and the tasks of water conservation and rejuvenation of water bodies is being taken on in full swing.

Chief Education Officer Budgam Mushtaq Ahmad Qadri presented an overview of the working and achievements in the education sector in the district. He said that Budgam district has one teacher for every 14 students and one school for every 66 students which is better than the national average. He also highlighted key aspects of National Education Policy 2020 and threw light on the measures being taken for its successful and effective implementation.

District Nodal Officer (PMJAY) Dr Lahoot Hasan presented an overview of the health scenario of district Budgam. District Information Officer Budgam, Ms Erim Aziz while addressing the participants said that media acts as the fourth pillar of democracy and it is the responsibility of media to bring issues of people to the notice of the government so that action can be ensured and grievances addressed.

Deputy Director (Media and Communication), PIB Srinagar Tariq Rather in his concluding remarks emphasised on the importance of “Vartalap” which is a platform for journalists working at district level to gain some insights about their role in development journalism and responsible reporting. Media and Communication Officer, PIB Srinagar, gave a presentation on the working of PIB and enumerated upon the roles and responsibilities of PIB.

The technical sessions were followed by interactive question-answer sessions in which journalists talked to the experts and cleared their doubts regarding various schemes and programmes. The journalists also thanked PIB for organising the workshop and expressed hope that more such workshops will be conducted in future.

