CUK holds workshop on ‘Science Pedagogy in Local Languages’

Srinagar: School of Education (SoE) and ScOPE Secretariat, Central University of Kashmir (CUK), in collaboration with the University of Kashmir, Vigyan Prasar, and J&K Board of School Education (JKBOSE), organized a one-day workshop on “Science Pedagogy in Local Languages (Urdu/Kashmiri/Hindi) at Primary and Elementary Level of School Education,” for school teachers at BOSE, here Monday.

Vice Chancellor, Prof. Farooq Ahmad Shah, Registrar, Prof. M Afzal Zargar, Prof. Zaman Azurdah, Prof. Shafi Shauq, Dean, School of Media Studies & Director, ScOPE, Prof Shahid Rasool, Joint Secretary, Secrecy, BOSE, Prof. Aijaz Ahmad Hakak, Dean SoE, Prof. Zahoor Ahmad Geelani, Deputy Director Academics, BOSE, Dr. Arif Jan, faculty members SoE, teachers from schools and university staff were also present during the event held under the auspices of G20 presidency of India.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chancellor, Prof. Farooq Ahmad Shah, said, “pedagogy is subservient to language and its importance as a medium of instruction can hardly be overestimated.” Prof. Shah said the students are more active, reactive, interactive and receptive when taught in their mother tongue and they also enjoy the act of learning concepts in their home language”.

Addressing the gathering, Registrar, Prof. M Afzal Zargar, said, “Teaching and learning of science through mother tongue at grass root level is a very important recommendation of NEP 2020.” “The essential part of this requirement is the training of teachers who work at school level and the event like this has to be an initial step for achieving this objective of NEP 2020”.

Joint Secretary, BOSE, Prof. Aijaz Ahmad Hakak, highlighted the importance of ‘teaching science through practical cum demonstration methods and also emphasized the role and relevance of local examples in teaching science to the students.

Director, ScOPE, Prof Shahid Rasool, said, “the importance of mother tongue, as a medium of instruction, cannot be disputed but there is a point of caution with reference to its scope in higher education and employment in the international market.” “It is important to understand the significance of pedagogy we are employing at grass root level.”

Dean SoE, Prof. Syed Zahoor Geelani, talked about the reflections of National Education Policy 2020 with respect to Science Pedagogy in local languages. He remarked that, NEP 2020 has given due importance to mother tongue as a medium of instruction and childhood is an ideal period for learning of languages.

Deputy Director, Academics, JKBOSE, Dr Arif Jan, said “JKBOSE is not only conducting examinations, but is equally concerned about and contributing towards upgradation of school curriculum, syllabus and text books.”

Sr Assistant Prof. Ms. Saima Bashir conducted the programme proceedings and gave an overview about the workshop while as Sr. Prof. Nighat Basu proposed the vote of thanks. Asst Prof. Dr. Riyaz Ahmad Wani was the rapporteur of the inaugural session.

