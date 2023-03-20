Job melas aimed to provide better employment opportunities to youth: Div Com

Srinagar: Divisional Commissioner Kashmir V K Bidhuri on Monday said that the job melas are aimed at providing better employment opportunities to the youth and nearly 2500 youth to get jobs in the mela organized today in Srinagar.

Talking to reporters here, Bidhuri, said that the job melas are being conducted to provide better employment opportunities to the youth.

He said 141 companies are taking part in today’s mela and nearly 2500 youth will be adjusted in different companies.

Asked about electricity during the month of Ramadhan, he said the department concerned will ensure adequate electricity supply to consumers.

He also said that the work on many projects is going on, which led to inconvenience to the people. “The situation will improve after one month,” he said.

He also stated that the investments in J&K would provide better opportunities to the teachers and they will no longer be compelled to work on meagre salaries.

“The government had to ensure implementation of wages act, but in private sector such cases can end only when there are better opportunities,” he said while replying to a query about meager salaries of teachers in private schools—(KNO)

