102 Judges Shifted In Major Reshuffle In Judiciary

Srinagar: The High Court of J&K and Ladakh on Thursday ordered transfer of 102 judicial officers including 57 district judges in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to an order by Registrar General, Sanjay Parihar, Principal District & Sessions Judge (PD&SJ), Jammu has been transferred and posted as Member J&K Special Tribunal, Jammu on deputation vice Rajeev Gupta.

Yash Paul Bourney, Director, J&K Judicial Academy has been transferred and posted as PD&SJ, Jammu vice Sanjay Parihar.

Jaffer Hussain Beg, PD&SJ, Anantnag has been transferred and posted as PD&SJ, Srinagar vice Jawad Ahmad.

Ashok Kumar, PD&SJ, Kathua has been transferred and posted as Member, J&K Special Tribunal, Srinagar on deputation against the available post.

Ravinder Nath Wattal, PD&SJ, Rajouri has been transferred and posted as PD&SJ, Samba against the available post.

Jawad Ahmad, PD&SJ Srinagar has been transferred and posted as PD&SJ, Baramulla against the available post.

Haq Nawaz Zargar, PD&SJ, Udhampur has been transferred and posted as Special Judge, Anti Corruption, Jammu vice Tahir Khurshid Raina.

Tahir Khurshid Raina, Special Judge, Anti Corruption, Jammu is transferred and posted as PD&SJ, Anantnag vice Jaffer Hussain Beg.

Ms Sonia Gupta, PDSJ Reasi has been transferred and her services are placed at the disposal of the Chief Justice (A) for her appointment as Director, J&K Judicial Academy; S.C Kattal has been posted as PDSJ, Reasi; Jatinder Singh Jamwal, has been posted as PDSJ, Kathua; Virinder Singh Bhouas as PDSJ, Udhampur; Khalil Ahmad Choudhary as PDSJ, Bandipora; Rajeev Gupta posted as PDSJ, Rajouri; Chain Lal Bavaria as Presiding Officer, MACT, Jammu on deputation; Ritesh Kumar Dubey, has been posted as Additional District and Sessions Judge, Jammu; Mehmood Ahmad Choudhary as PDSJ, Shopian. “He shall take charge on retirement of present incumbent Mirza Riyaz Ul Haq.”

Also, Ranbir Singh Jasrotia has been posted as Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADSJ), Jammu, Masarat Rohi, Principal Judge, Family Court, Srinagar as ADSJ Anantnag, Balbir Lal as PDSJ, Bhaderwah; Kusoom Lata Pandita as ADSJ Bank Cases (Commercial Court), Srinagar; Aijaz Ahmad Khan, Presiding Officer, Fast Track Court, Budgam as PDSJ, Kulgam; Deepak Sothi, as PDSJ Ramban;

Sunil Sangra as Special Judge NDPS, Jammu; Abdul Nasir as PDSJ, Ganderbal; O.P Bhagat as PDSJ, Budgam; Pardeep Kumar as Presiding Officer, Fast Track Court (cases against women including rapes), Ramban; Amarjit Singh Langeh as ADSJ Baramulla; Sandeep Gandotra as Presiding Officer, NIA Court; Arvind Sharma as ADSJ Samba; Amit Sharma as ADSJ Jammu; Renu Dogra as Principal Judge Family Court, Srinagar; Adnan Sayeed as Special Judge, Anti Corruption (CB Cases), Srinagar; Prem Sagar as Additional Judge Family Court, Jammu ; Archana Charak as ADSJ Doda; Abdul Qayoom Mir as Special Judge NDPS, Baramulla; Manzoor Ahmad Zargar as Special Judge NDPS, Pulwama; Yahaya Firdous Ahangar as Presiding Officer, Fast Track Court, Budgam; Manoj Parihar as PDSJ Leh; Bashir Ahmad Munshi as ADSJ Rajouri; Raja Mohd. Tasleem as Special Judge UAPA, Baramulla; Manjeet Rai as Additional Sessions Judge TADA/POTA (NIA Court), Srinagar; Anjum Ara as ADSJ Srinagar against the available post; Manzoor Ahmad Khan as Special Judge UAPA, Anantnag against the available post; Rajni Sharma as ADSJ Anti Corruption, Jammu; Madan Lal as ADSJ TADA/POTA, Jammu; Ahsanullah Parvez Malik as ADSJ against the available post; Vinod Kumar as Special Judge NDPS, Srinagar; Arun Kumar Kotwal as District Judge LRP, High Court Wing Jammu against the available post; Sushil Singh as ADSJ Bandipora against the available post; Romesh Lal as ADSJ Sopore; Mansoor Ahmad Lone as District Judge LRP, High Court Wing Srinagar against the available post; Parvin Pandoh as ADSJ Kathua; Faizan Ul Haq Iqbal as ADSJ Srinagar against the available post; Noor Mohammad Mir as ADSJ Pulwama against the available post; Swati Gupta as 2nd ADSJ Srinagar; Rafia Hassan as ADSJ Ganderbal.

Also, 45 civil Judges (Senior Division) have been transferred and include Mir Wajahat who has been posted as Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM), Sopore; Aadil Mushtaq as CJM Srinagar; Ms. Mehreen Mushtaq as CJM Kulgam; Feroz Ahmad Khan as CJM Anantnag; Imran Hussain Wani as CJM Budgam; Ms. Preet Simran Kour as CJM Jammu; Umesh Sharma as CJM Samba; Sheikh Gowhar Hussain as CJM Shopian; Geeta Kumari as CJM Reasi; Javed Rana as CJM Rajouri; Jahangir Ahmad Bakshi as CJM Pulwama; Ms. Anjana Rajput as CJM Ramban; Munish Kumar Manhas as CJM Kathua; Wajahat Hussain CJM Doda; Raj Kumar, Sub Judge, Ramnagar as Special Mobile Magistrate (T), Jammu; Sarfaraz Nawaz as CJM; Iqbal Ahmad Akhoon as CJM Bandipora; Tabasum Qadir Parray as Sub Judge, Bijbehara; Meyank Gupta’s services are placed at the disposal of the Chief Justice (A) for his appointment as Joint Registrar (Judicial), High Court Wing Jammu; Ms. Rekha Kapoorhas been posted as CJM Udhampur; Ms. Nusrat as Secretary DLSA;

Mudassar Farooq as CJM Handwara; Muzamil Ahmad Wani as Secretary DLSA, Anantnag;

Iqbal Rafiq Vakil as Sub Judge, Chadoora; Touseef Ahmad Magrey as Special Mobile Magistrate (T), Srinagar; Ms. Madhu, Munsiff, Majalta as Sub Judge, Bhaderwah; Zahoor Ahmad Ganaie as Secretary DLSA, Pulwama; Ms. Lubna Sultan as Special Mobile Magistrate, Anantnag; Jeewan Kumar’s services are placed at the disposal of the Chief Justice (A) for his further posting as Secretary, High Court Legal Services Committee; Ms. Arti Devihas been posted as Electricity Magistrate, Jammu ; Ms. Jyoti Bhagat as as Special Mobile Magistrate (PBT), Jammu; Fida Hussain Nayek as Municipal Magistrate, Srinagar; Ms. Girja Shavan, Munsiff, Akhnoor as Sub Judge, Batote; Tabraiz Ahmad as Secretary DLSA, Bhaderwah; Junaid Imtiyaz Mir as Sub Judge, Surankote; Shafeeq Ahmad Malik as Sub Judge, Vailoo; Ms. Rajni Bhagat as Municipal Magistrate, Jammu; Brij Raj Singh as Excise Magistrate Jammu;

Sandeep Singh Sen as Secretary DLSA, Samba; Shabnam Sheikh as Sub Judge, Ramnagar;

Shafeeq Ahmad as Sub Judge/Special Mobile Magistrate, Poonch; Wangial Tsering as Sub Judge/Special Mobile Magistrate, Kargil; Moneer Ahmad as Sub Judge, Kupwara; Chemit Yurgal as Secretary DLSA, Kargil and Falzan I Nazar as Special Mobile Magistrate, Srinagar.

