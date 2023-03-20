2 residential houses attached in Bandipora for ‘sheltering militants’

Bandipora: Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday attached two residential properties houses in Gundpora-Rampora and Chittibanday villages of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district for sheltering militants.

An official said that the houses were used for the purpose of militancy and shelter was voluntarily given by members of the houses.

He said the house in Gundpora-Rampora was registered in the name of Abdul Majeed Reshi, father of the accused Aijaz Ahmad Reshi in case FIR No 15/2022 u/s 18,20,39 ULA(P) Act, 120-B IPC, 7/25 1.A Act of PS Aragam.

Another house in Chittibandey was registered in the name of Mohd Jamal Malik, father of the accused Maqsood Ahmad Malik in case FIR No 15/2022 u/s 18,20,39 ULA(P) Act, 120-B IPC, 7/25 I.A Act of PS Aragam—(KNO)

