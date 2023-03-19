Narcotic drugs & psychotropic substances worth Rs. 19 cr destroyed at Pulwama

PULWAMA: Continuing the drive to eliminate drug menace, Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances worth Rs 19cr seized in various FIRs was destroyed by the Committee of Officers Constituted by the Principal District & Sessions, Judge, Pulwama, Naseer Ahmad Dar.
The Committee was headed by Munsiff, Pulwama, Faizan I Nazar while other members included Tehsildars of Pulwama and Pampore, Public Prosecutor, DySP Hqr. Pulwama, Dy. SP DAR Awantipora, Field Officer Pollution Control Board, Chief Administrative Officer to PD&SJ Pulwama and all SHOs of PDs Awantipora and Pulwama besides others.
The Committee destroyed the NDPS scientifically at IGC Lassipora in Kashmir Health Care Systems, the only facility in the valley for scientific disposal of bio-medical Waste. The destruction process was video-graphed by the team deputed by the Crime Branch.
Committee recorded appreciation for efforts and logistic support provided by SDPO Litter and IC PP Lassipora and specially expressed gratitude to Bashir Ahmad Wani of Kashmir Health Care System for his appreciable role in prioritising the destruction in his unit.
