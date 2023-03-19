INYAS to organise Science Outreach at SMMHSK on March 24

Srinagar: The coordinators of INYAS Dr. Vijay Kumar and Dr. Gulzar Ahamd are going to organize a special programme named as Science Outreach at Syed Model High School Kurhama Ganderbal March 24.

The event shall commence at 9:30 am, said Mudasir Ahmad, Faculty of SMMHSK in a statement, adding that the chairperson of INYAS Dr. Rajendra S. Dhaka, Associate Professor of Physics (Indian Institute of Delhi) will deliver a lecture on Material Sciences and Technology for Society.

“In view of the modern education, technology has played an immense role to streamline the dissemination of knowledge and information far and wide. It is quite possible that technology has made us connected to the world in different aspects. The areas which were declared remote and inaccessible due to lacking of road connectivity, transport, education have been connected to the outside regions owing to technology tools,” the statement said. “This has maneuvered our current education and making it so effective and conducive for young learners. The cemented bottlenecks lying in our education has been increasingly decreasing due to implementation of technological devices. One has to accept it the science which seemed a difficult one has become a close friend to us. Let’s listen to chairperson of INYAS on March 24.”

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print