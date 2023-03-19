Conmen Enjoying Govt Patronage, Kashmiris Being Harassed: Mehbooba

Srinagar: Taking to Twitter, the former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti referred to Kiran Bhai Patel who posed as a PMO official and enjoyed various perks before being arrested, and said conmen were enjoying government patronage but common Kashmiris were being harassed.
“Conmen whether outsiders or local enjoying government patronage & hospitality, are given protocol, security & access to powerful babus. Compare this to common Kashmiris viewed suspiciously & harassed in every way possible (sic),” she tweeted.
Patel, hailing from Gujarat, posed as an additional director (strategy and campaigns) in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) and enjoyed many perks, including a bulletproof car and security cover, besides other hospitality.
Patel was on his third visit to the Kashmir Valley when he was nabbed by security officials on March 3.