300 students enrolled in 3 days in Pampore: ZEO

PAMPORE: A mega enrollment drive cum community mobilization awareness programme held at Government Middle School Jeewan Sahab Ladhoo area of Education Zone Pampore in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district. Zonal Education Officer Pampore Abdul Rasheed was the chief guest, while Principal Higher Secondary Ladhoo Mohammad Ashraf guest of honour.

Teachers, staff, students, parents, Sarpanch and other dignitaries of the area participated in the day-long programme. During the drive, many students were enrolled. The officials also distributed stationary among the students.

The parents and local Sarpanch appreciated the drive conducted by the Zonal Education Officer Pampore. A cultural programme was also presented by the students before guests during the day-long programme, officials told Kashmir Reader.

The government middle school Jeewan Sahab Pampore which has is fully equipped with the latest technological gadgets, smart classroom materials, computers and projectors by Deputy Commissioner Pulwama Baseer Ul Haq Choudhary for which the people of this tribal area and the vicinity are very thankful to his excellence.

“Education Department of Zone Pampore is thankful for his encouragement to the grassroots level to make the students shine in all aspects. A rally was organised for the door-to-door campaign led by Zonal Education Officer Pampore Abdul Rashid and the Principal Higher Secondary Ladhoo who promoted the importance of education in the tribal families and underprivileged section of the society,” school head Bilal Ahmad told Kashmir Reader.

Speaking on the occasion, ZEO Pampore Abdul Rasheed, Principal Higher Secondary School Ladhoo and Head of Institution Bilal Ahmad Wani highlighted the scope of getting an education in government Schools having all facilities including MDM, free uniform, textbooks, computer-based education, free girls education, well sports equipped material for all-round development of the students. He urged the parents and local people to admit their wards to government schools to get quality education besides taking benefits from student-oriented schemes.

“We aim at registering out-of-school kids or kids who have just attained admission age into nearby government schools. We also invite primary students to government schools,” he said.

The ZEO said that during the last three days, around 300 students have been enrolled in various government schools of Pampore Zone. “People are supporting us, the drive will continue for the next 10 days and we expect many more students,” he said.

A local Sarpanch Abdul Rasheed Poswal told Kashmir Reader that their government school has facilities and infrastructure in place. He said parents need to admit their kids to school and focus on their education with dedication.

